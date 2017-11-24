Photo Gallery: Maple Leafs 5, Canes 4

The Leafs' Patrick Marleau (12) puts the puck past the Canes' Scott Darling (33) and Jaccob Slavin (74) for what proved to be the game winning goal during the third period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Toronto Maple Leafs at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Nov. 24, 2017. The Leafs beat the Canes 5-4.
The Canes' Justin Faulk (27) and the Leafs' Connor Brown (28) go for the puck during the first period.
The Canes' Elias Lindholm (28) works against the Leafs' Ron Hainsey (2), a former Hurricane, during the first period.
The Canes' Justin Williams (14) and the Leafs' Tyler Bozak (42) go for the puck.
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) battles the Leafs' Jake Gardiner (51) and Josh Leivo (32) as they go for the puck. Toronto was called for a penalty on the play.
The Canes' Cam Ward (30) deflects the puck.
The Canes' Brett Pesce (22) works against the Leafs' Frederik Andersen (31) and Auston Matthews (34).
The Canes' Jordan Staal (11), Sebastian Aho (20) and Teuvo Teravainen (86) try to score against the Leafs' Frederik Andersen (31), Morgan Rielly (44) and Ron Hainsey (2).
The Leafs' Zach Hyman (11) puts the puck past the Canes' Cam Ward (30) and Justin Faulk (27) for a goal during the second period.
The Leafs' Jake Gardiner (51) gets a leg on the puck as the Canes' Justin Williams (14) tries to hit a backhand past Frederik Andersen (31).
The Leafs' Ron Hainsey (2), a former Hurricane, celebrates his goal with William Nylander (29).
The Canes' Derek Ryan (7) celebrates his goal with Jeff Skinner (53) after they scored against the Leafs' Andreas Borgman (55) and Frederik Andersen (31).
The Canes' Cam Ward (30) and Haydn Fleury (4) defend against the Leafs' Josh Leivo (32).
The Canes' Cam Ward (30) reaches but can't quite stop the puck from going into the net after the Leafs' William Nylander (29) shot it for a goal.
The Canes' Justin Williams (14) has his shot stopped by the Leafs' Frederik Andersen (31) during the third period.
The Canes' Jordan Staal (11) celebrates his goal with Victor Rask (49) and Teuvo Teravainen (86).
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) argues a goaltender interference call with the officials as he goes into the penalty box during the third period. The Leafs scored what proved to be the game winning goal on the ensuing power play.
The Canes' Scott Darling (33) grabs a flying puck in front of the Leafs' James van Riemsdyk (25).
The Leafs' Patrick Marleau (12) celebrates his goal with Josh Leivo (32) after he scored during the third period. Dejected Canes' goalie is Scott Darling (33). It proved to be the game winning goal.
The Canes' Elias Lindholm (28) scores against the Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev (22), Frederik Andersen (31) and Jake Gardiner (51) as Brock McGinn (23) looks on.
The Canes' Noah Hanifin (5) celebrates his goal with Justin Faulk (27) and Jeff Skinner (53).
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) hangs his head as he skates off the ice at the end of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Toronto Maple Leafs at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Nov. 24, 2017. The Leafs beat the Canes 5-4.
