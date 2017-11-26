'This may have been the best game...all year,' Peters says

VIDEO: After the Pittsburgh Penguins Evgeni Malkin scored the Pens sixth and final goal, the Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Cam Ward smashed his stick on the goal in frustration during an NHL game at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Feb. 23, 2018.
VIDEO: The Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters cited the team's abundance of mistakes as it was soundly defeated by the Pittsburgh Penguins in an NHL game played at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Feb. 23, 2018.
The Carolina Hurricanes had about 9,000 guests attend practice at PNC Arena on Feb. 21, 2018. Elementary school students from 11 Wake County schools were invited as part of the Canes' Readvolution reading program.
VIDEO: The Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters said the team has to find a way to score after losing 3-2 in overtime to the New Jersey Devils in an NHL game played at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Feb. 18, 2018.
VIDEO: The Carolina Hurricanes Justin Faulk breaks out of a month-long scoring slump with a hat trick to lead the Canes to a 7-3 win over the L.A. Kings in NHL action at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Feb. 13, 2018
VIDEO: The Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters said he thinks the team is in a good frame of mind after two back-to-back wins after defeating the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 in an NHL game at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Feb. 10, 2018.