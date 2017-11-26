More Videos

3:53 'This may have been the best game...all year,' Peters says

1:31 Hurricanes' Williams: 'We didn't respond the way we should have,' in loss to Penguins

0:21 Watch Cam Ward smash his stick in frustration

3:43 Hurricanes' Peters: 'I don't think anyone's pleased,' after 6-1 loss to Penguins

0:41 Canes host 'Cool School Field Trip'

2:02 US Olympian critiques the Carolina Hurricanes

2:20 Hurricanes' Skinner gets record goal but team loses in overtime to NJ

4:10 See why Hurricanes' Peters says OT loss to NJ was a 'tough one'

2:09 See why Derek Ryan says 'Sunday is a huge test,' for the Hurricanes

2:55 'We couldn't buy one here tonight,' says Peters

0:18 The Hurricanes' Justin Faulk clears hats off his truck following his hat trick

1:46 'All around, we're playing better,' says Skinner after win over Kings