Nordstrom blocks spur Hurricanes to shootout win over Predators

The Canes' Joakim Nordstrom (42) battles the Predators' Mattias Ekholm (14) during the second period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Nashville Predators at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Nov. 26, 2017. The Canes beat the Predators 4-3 in a shootout. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com