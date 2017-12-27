Photo Gallery: Canes 3, Canadiens 1

The Canes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) is congratulated by his teammates as he comes back to the bench after he scored during the first period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Montreal Canadiens at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Dec. 27, 2017.
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) gets upended as he battles the Canadiens' Charles Hudon (54) for the puck during the first period.
The Canes' Elias Lindholm (28) moves the puck against the Canadiens' Max Pacioretty (67).
The Canes' Jordan Staal (11) battles for position with the Canadiens' Jordie Benn (8).
The Canes' Brock McGinn (23) and Justin Williams (14) battle against the Canadiens' Jeff Petry (26) along the boards.
The Canes' Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) and the Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen (62) jostle for position along the boards during the second period.
The Canes' Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) dives for the puck in front of the Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk (27).
The Canes' Cam Ward (30) deflects the puck in front of the Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen (62).
The Canes' Brock McGinn (23) hits the puck in front of the Canadiens' Joe Morrow (45).
The Canes' Joakim Nordstrom (42) and Marcus Kruger (16) battle against the Canadiens' Jordie Benn (8).
The Canes' Sebastian Aho (20) puts the puck in the net past the Canadiens' Joe Morrow (45), Jordie Benn (8), Carey Price (31) and Max Pacioretty (67) for a power play goal during the third period.
The Canes' Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his first goal with Jordan Staal (11).
The Canes' Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his first goal with Teuvo Teravainen (86), Jordan Staal (11) and Elias Lindholm (28).
The Canes' Cam Ward (30) and Jordan Staal (11) defend the net against the Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk (27).
The Canes' Sebastian Aho (20) scores an empty-netter to seal the win during the third period.
The Canes congratulate goaltender Cam Ward (30) at the conclusion of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Montreal Canadiens at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Dec. 27, 2017. The Canes beat the Canadiens 3-1.
