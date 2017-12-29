Photo Gallery: Canes 2, Penguins 1

The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) and the Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl (34) charge up the ice during the first period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Pittsburgh Penguins at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Dec. 29, 2017.
The Canes' Joakim Nordstrom (42) and Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) battle the Penguins' Dominik Simon (12) and Riley Sheahan (15) for the puck during the first period.
The Penguins' Brian Dumoulin (8) celebrates his goal with Jake Guentzel (59).
The Canes' Noah Hanifin (5) defends the Penguins' Olli Maatta (3).
The Canes' Sebastian Aho (20) tries to get the puck past the Penguins' Tristan Jarry (35).
The Canes' Derek Ryan (7) fires the puck past the Penguins' Evgeni Malkin (71), Ian Cole (28) and Matt Hunwick (22) for a goal while Elias Lindholm (28) looks on during the second period.
The Canes' Derek Ryan (7) celebrates his goal with Brock McGinn (23).
The Canes' Justin Williams (14) shows his displeasure with an official after a no-call during the second period.
The Canes' Jaccob Slavin (74) and Brock McGinn (23) battle the Penguins' Dominik Simon (12) for a loose puck.
The Canes' Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal with Teuvo Teravainen (86) and Jaccob Slavin (74).
The Canes' Cam Ward (30) and Brett Pesce (22) stop the Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59) from scoring during the third period.
The Canes' Jaccob Slavin (74) defends the Penguins' Evgeni Malkin (71).
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) can't get the puck past the Penguins' Tristan Jarry (35) after driving through Olli Maatta (3) and Brian Dumoulin (8).
The Canes' Jaccob Slavin (74) blocks a pass from the Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) to Conor Sheary (43).
The Canes' Elias Lindholm (28) and the Penguins' Brian Dumoulin (8) go for the puck.
The Canes' Brett Pesce (22), Cam Ward (30), Elias Lindholm (28) and Jaccob Slavin (74) stop the Penguins' Patric Hornqvist (72).
The Canes' Jaccob Slavin (74) and Brett Pesce (22) celebrate together at the conclusion of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Pittsburgh Penguins at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Dec. 29, 2017. The Canes beat the Penguins 2-1.
