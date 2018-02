The Carolina Hurricanes made one minor move Monday before the NHL trade deadline, acquiring center Greg McKegg from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Josh Jooris.

McKegg will join the Charlotte Checkers, Carolina’s American Hockey League affiliate.

McKegg, 25, has played 26 NHL games with Pittsburgh this season, with two goals and two assists.

The St. Thomas, Ont., native also has five goals and added seven assists in 28 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on the AHL level.