Laine, Jets hold off Hurricanes 3-2

Patrik Laine was the most dangerous player on the ice Sunday, and that was not a good thing for the Carolina Hurricanes.
Laine, the Finnish sharpshooter, had a pair of goals and could have had more as the Winnipeg Jets held off the Canes 3-2 at PNC Arena.
The Canes (29-25-11) needed to win Sunday to stay in playoff position in the NHL Eastern Conference. Before their game began, the Florida Panthers had beaten the Philadelphia Flyers to move past the Canes and into the second wild-card spot with 70 points.
But the Jets, coached by former Hurricanes coach Paul Maurice, have one of the strongest teams in the Western Conference. A team with four-line balance, good size and speed, Winnipeg (37-17-9) added veteran forward Paul Stastny and defenseman Joe Morrow before before the NHL trade deadline last week.
Stastny scored in the third period for a 3-1 lead after Ben Chiarot’s shot went off the post and then clipped a referee. Laine also assisted for his third point of the game.
Jordan Staal’s goal with 4:12 remaining in the third pulled the Canes within 3-2 but Carolina could not tie it after pulling goalie Cam Ward for a sixth attacker.
The Canes’ first goal, credited to Teuvo Teravainen, came when the puck glanced off Jets defenseman Dmitry Kulikov in front of goalie Connor Hellebuyck. Teravainen, aiming a shot toward the crease, earned his 19th goal and has scored in each of the past four games.
Hellebuyck gave up rebounds in the game but the Canes couldn’t get to enough second chances other than Staal in the third.
Carolina was looking to maintain the momentum built last week when it took five of six points in games against Boston, Philadelphia and New Jersey. The Canes beat the Flyers and Devils in a back-to-back behind Ward, and had Ward in net Sunday for the third time in four days seeking a third straight win.
“If we’re not engaged emotionally and physically in the game, we’re not a very effective hockey team,” Canes coach Bill Peters said after Sunday’s morning skate. “We need to be desperate. It comes quick now. Let’s not waste a opportunity.”
Laine played with the Canes’ Sebastian Aho for Finnish national teams and was a part of a dynamic line that Aho centered as the Finns won the 2016 World Junior Championship. The second overall pick of the 2016 NHL Draft, Laine made his NHL debut in the 2016-17 season-opener against Aho and the Canes in Winnipeg and scored his first goal in a comeback overtime win.
After a 36-goal rookie season, Laine now has 35 in his second year, scoring 17 on the power play. That’s 71 goals as a teenager — he turns 20 on April 19 — as he passed former Detroit Red Wings great Steve Yzerman (69) and moved into sixth place on the career list.
Laine scored in first period on a low shot from the slot, beating Ward. After an offensive penalty against Aho in the second period, Laine rifled a shot for a power-play goal and a 2-1 lead.
