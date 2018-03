The Carolina Hurricanes announced on Wednesday that they are replacing Ron Francis as general manager. Francis will be retained as the president of hockey operations. The team will conduct a search for a new GM, according to new owner Tom Dundon.

"I feel that a change in direction is needed when it comes to hockey personnel decisions," Dundon said in a statement.

Here are some tweets following the news:

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hearing rumblings of potential Ron Francis move to a higher position within the Carolina Hurricanes Organization and out of the role as GM. — Aaron Ward (@NHL_AaronWard) March 8, 2018

[NEWS] Francis Named President of Hockey Operations



The team will conduct a search for new general manager.



: https://t.co/dqPEcdqzIT #Canes — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) March 8, 2018

Read More undefined

One day after the latest humiliating defeat, @NHLCanes GM Ron Francis has been kicked upstairs. President of Hockey Operations is the official title, but... — Adam Gold (@AGoldFan) March 8, 2018

The only way this move makes sense is if the Carolina Hurricanes are planning on hiring someone that can actually stop a puck to also be their new GM — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) March 8, 2018

the puzzling part of the @NHLCanes decision on Francis is the timing with the club 4 points out of a playoff spot. Why now is the ?.. — Daren Millard (@darenmillard) March 8, 2018

My read, Tom Dundon has chosen Bill Peters over Ron Francis. The decision to award Victor Rask a 6-year deal was terrible. The signing of Scott Darling backfired. The inability to add real scoring to line up proved fatal — Adam Gold (@AGoldFan) March 8, 2018

Here is the news in French: