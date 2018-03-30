Hurricanes on brink of being eliminated from playoff contention

The Carolina Hurricanes have reached the win-or-else point in the season.
Unless the Canes win their road game Friday against the Washington Capitals, they will be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. A loss, whether in regulation, overtime or a shootout will knock them out for the ninth consecutive season.
Even with a victory over the Caps, the Canes would need to win their final four games and have a complete collapse by both the New Jersey Devils and the Florida Panthers to slip into the second wild-card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. That's unlikely.
After Thursday’s NHL games, the Canes (34-32-11) were 10 points behind the Devils (40-28-9), who hold the wild-card spot, and seven points behind the Panthers (39-29-8), who have one game-in-hand on both teams.
The Canes, who last reached the playoffs in 2009, could have pulled within five points of the Devils this week but took a 4-3 road loss to New Jersey on Tuesday.
“We’ve got five games and we need to play the right way,” Canes coach Bill Peters said after a Thursday practice at PNC Arena.
Peters, who has a four-year record of 135-135-53, has one year remaining on his contract. He was asked Thursday if he had received any assurances from new team owner Tom Dundon that he would coach the team next season.
“We haven’t talked about that, no,” Peters said. “There’s lots of time for that, lots of time. It will all come due at the end of the year, right?”
