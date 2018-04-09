Hurricanes' owner says everyone has to get better next season

Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters said he was disappointed about not making the playoffs, but said there's good young players coming following the team's final game, a 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning in Raleigh on April 7, 2018.
The Carolina Hurricanes' Warren Foegele, playing in his first NHL game, scored a goal, had an assist and was named first star of the game in a 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators in Raleigh on March 26, 2018.
The Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters praised the play of several of the young players who were recently called up from Charlotte in a 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators in Raleigh on March 26, 2018.
The Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters said the team might be "fragile" after Philadelphia rallied in the third period to beat the Canes 4-2 in NHL action in Raleigh on March 17, 2018. He said the team hasn't forgotten how to win, though.
VIDEO: The Carolina Hurricanes Teuvo Teravainen said the team has played better the last couple games. He scored what proved to be the game winning goal in a 3-1 win over the NJ Devils at PNC Arena in Raleigh on March 2, 2018.
VIDEO: After the Pittsburgh Penguins Evgeni Malkin scored the Pens sixth and final goal, the Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Cam Ward smashed his stick on the goal in frustration during an NHL game at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Feb. 23, 2018.
VIDEO: The Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters cited the team's abundance of mistakes as it was soundly defeated by the Pittsburgh Penguins in an NHL game played at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Feb. 23, 2018.
The Carolina Hurricanes had about 9,000 guests attend practice at PNC Arena on Feb. 21, 2018. Elementary school students from 11 Wake County schools were invited as part of the Canes' Readvolution reading program.