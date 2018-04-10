Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters said he was disappointed about not making the playoffs, but said there's good young players coming following the team's final game, a 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning in Raleigh on April 7, 2018.
The Carolina Hurricanes' Warren Foegele, playing in his first NHL game, scored a goal, had an assist and was named first star of the game in a 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators in Raleigh on March 26, 2018.
The Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters praised the play of several of the young players who were recently called up from Charlotte in a 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators in Raleigh on March 26, 2018.
The Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters said the team might be "fragile" after Philadelphia rallied in the third period to beat the Canes 4-2 in NHL action in Raleigh on March 17, 2018. He said the team hasn't forgotten how to win, though.
VIDEO: The Carolina Hurricanes Teuvo Teravainen said the team has played better the last couple games. He scored what proved to be the game winning goal in a 3-1 win over the NJ Devils at PNC Arena in Raleigh on March 2, 2018.