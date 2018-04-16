Hurricanes' new PNC Arena scoreboard put on hold for a year

The Centennial Authority’s building and construction committee has put on hold a new scoreboard for PNC Arena for a year.

Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon had asked the authority, the arena landlord, to move up plans for a new blueline-to-blueline scoreboard and have it in place for the 2018-19 season. Committee chairman Steve Stroud said the authority would need more time to assess structural changes in the arena that will be needed to install a scoreboard that could weigh 50,000 pounds.

"We're disappointed and disagree with that assessment,” Hurricanes president Don Waddell said.

Authority chairman Thomas McCormick said the authority could approve other requests for next season such as a 3D projection system and theatrical lighting and an onsite warehouse, at a combined cost of $4.3 million.

"That will give a lot of new pizzazz to the building for the upcoming season," Stroud said. "That's not a small improvement. That will be a huge improvement to his building. Then we will add what we hope will be the state-of-the-art scoreboard for our 20th anniversary.

"In looking at the process, there's no way we can accomplish all of this in time for the upcoming season. It's just physically impossible."