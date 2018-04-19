Hurricanes name new vice president of hockey operations

The Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday named Paul Krepelka as its new vice president of hockey operations.
Krepelka’s responsibilities will include player contract negotiations and other hockey operations matters.
“Paul has been involved in professional hockey for nearly 30 years, developing experience and relationships that will be of great value to the Hurricanes,” Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon said in a statement.
Krepelka has experience in hockey as a player, attorney, agent and manager, most recently serving as director of player development for the Norfolk Admirals.
Before joining the Admirals, Krepelka spent 20 years as a sports agent, including 13 years as a co-founder and partner in the Orr Hockey Group.
A graduate of Princeton University, where he played collegiate hockey, Krepelka played professionally for the Hampton Roads Admirals from 1991-1993, winning a Riley Cup with the Admirals in 1992. Following his playing career, the Arlington, MA, native returned to Massachusetts to earn his law degree from Suffolk University in Boston before joining Woolf Associates in 1996 as a sports agent.
Comments