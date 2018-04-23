Flames expected to name Peters head coach

When he resigned Friday as head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes, Bill Peters said he hoped to soon have a new coaching job.
The Calgary Flames on Monday are expected to name Peters their new head coach, replacing the fired Glen Gulutzan.
Peters, 53, could not coach the Hurricanes into the playoffs in any of his four years with the team, his first head-coaching job in the NHL. But he’s a well-respected coach with a highly structured system, and again will coach Canada in the IIHF World Championship this year.
Peters is an Alberta, Canada, native. Born in Three Hills, he later moved to Killam and played hockey at Red Deer College. Gulutzan was fired after two seasons, taking the Flames to the playoffs in 2016-17 but failing to qualify this season.
Comments