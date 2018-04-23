Photo Gallery: Bill Peters' career as Carolina Hurricanes head coach

Bill Peters as he enters his first season as head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes, seen at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Sept. 29, 2014.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
Canes general manager Ron Francis, left, and head coach Bill Peters watch the young players during the Carolina Hurricanes development camp held at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on July 24, 2014.
Canes head coach Bill Peters, left, greets the fans after doing a Q&A session at the Carolina Hurricanes Summerfest Celebration held at PNC Arena on July 26, 2014.
The Carolina Hurricanes Head Coach Bill Peters, left, demonstrates a play before a media ball hockey game during media day at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Sept. 4, 2014.
New Canes head coach Bill Peters directs the team during the first period of a preseason NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Columbus Blue Jackets at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Sept. 21, 2014.
In his first regular season game as head coach, the Carolina Hurricanes' Bill Peters watches during the first period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Oct. 9, 2014.
The Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters watches closely as the players run a drill during practice at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Nov. 6, 2014.
The Canes head coach Bill Peters and the players enjoy themselves during an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Buffalo Sabres a PNC Arena in Raleigh on Jan. 8, 2015.
The Canes head coach Bill Peters didn't get an officials call during an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Columbus Blue Jackets at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on March 10, 2015.
Head coach Bill Peters talks to the defensemen during the Carolina Hurricanes development camp for NHL prospects held at PNC Arena in Raleigh on July 6, 2015.
Head coach Bill Peters explains a drill to the players as the Carolina Hurricanes hold a training camp for NHL prospects at PNC Arena in Raleigh on July 7, 2015.
The Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters diagrams a play for members of the media during a "Chalk Talk" session at the annual Canes media day held at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Sept. 1, 2015.
Head coach Bill Peters flashes a smile during the Carolina Hurricanes first day of training camp at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Sept. 18, 2015.
The Canes head coach Bill Peters directs the team during the first period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Los Angeles Kings at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Nov. 22, 2015.
The Carolina Hurricanes' head coach Bill Peters confers with an official during an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Vancouver Canucks at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Jan. 15, 2016.
The Carolina Hurricanes' head coach Bill Peters directs the team during the first period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Jan. 22, 2016.
Head coach Bill Peters diagrams a drill for the players as the Carolina Hurricanes hold their prospect camp at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on July 6, 2016.
The Canes head coach Bill Peters watches the action during the second period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and Vancouver Canucks the at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Dec. 13, 2016. The Canes scored six goals in the third period to beat the Canucks 8-6.
The Canes head coach Bill Peters doesn't like what he sees on the ice during the first period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Boston Bruins at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Jan. 8, 2017.
The Carolina Hurricanes' head coach Bill Peters smiles as he watches the action during the second period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the L.A. Kings at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Jan. 26, 2017.
The Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters, left, and general manager Ron Francis watch the skaters as the team holds prospect camp for young hopefuls at PNC Arena in Raleigh on June 29, 2017.
Head coach Bill Peters talks to reporters as the Carolina Hurricanes hold media day at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Sept. 5, 2017.
The Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters diagrams a drill as the team holds the first day of training camp for the 2017-2018 season at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on Sept. 15, 2017.
The Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters watches the action from center ice as the team holds the first day of training camp for the 2017-2018 season at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on Sept. 15, 2017. The "20" emblazoned on the ice represents the team's 20th year in North Carolina.
The Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters barks directions for a drill as the team holds the first day of training camp for the 2017-2018 season at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on Sept. 15, 2017.
Gov. Roy Cooper, left, greets head coach Bill Peters after the Carolina Hurricanes announced Jordan Staal and Justin Faulk would be team co-captains at a press conference held at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on Oct. 5, 2017. Cooper is a big Hurricanes hockey fan.
The Canes' head coach Bill Peters enjoys a laugh during an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Tampa Bay Lightning at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Oct. 24, 2017.
The Canes' defensive assistant coach Steve Smith, left, and head coach Bill Peters confer during the second period an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Jan. 12, 2018. The Caps beat the Canes 4-3.
The Canes' head coach Bill Peters watches the action during an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Detroit Red Wings at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Feb. 2, 2018.
In what proved to be his last game as head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes, Bill Peters interacts with young fans behind the bench during an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Tampa Bay Lightning at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on April 7, 2018. Peters recently resigned as head coach of the Canes and is slated to become the new coach of the Calgary Flames.
New Calgary Flames NHL hockey team head coach Bill Peters speaks to the media in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, April 23, 2018.
Jeff McIntosh
AP