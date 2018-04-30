Photo Gallery: Ron Francis' career with the Hurricanes

Former Canes captain Ron Francis takes to the ice for the final time at the start of a ceremony held before an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Atlanta Thrashers at the RBC center in Raleigh Saturday night 1/28/06. His his jersey was retired in honor of his career. On Monday, April 30, 2018, Francis' contract with the team was terminated, relieving him of all duties with the team.
Chris Seward
Chris Seward
Former Canes captain Ron Francis and his family watch as a banner bearing his number is raised to the rafters in retirement during a ceremony held before an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Atlanta Thrashers at the RBC center in Raleigh Saturday night 1/28/06. His jersey was retired in honor of his career.
Chris Seward
Chris Seward
The Canes fans join Ron Francis as he celebrates his 500th career goal in his 1000th career game during the first period of a game played against Boston at the ESA Wednesday night
Carolina Hurricanes (10) Ron Francis scores the game winning goal in overtime on Detroit goalie (39) Dominik Hasek to give the Hurricanes a 3-2 victory Tuesday night in the first game of the Stanley Cup Championship series at Joe Louis Arena.
Robert Willett
Robert Willett
Carolina Hurricanes (10) Ron Francis turns to celebrate his game winning goal in overtime on Detroit goalie (39) Dominik Hasek to give the Hurricanes a 3-2 victory Tuesday night in the first game of the Stanley Cup Championship series at Joe Louis Arena.
Robert Willett
Robert Willett
The Canes Jeff O'Neill, center gets mobbed by teammates Sami Kapanen, 24, Ron Francis, Bret Hedican, 6, and Aaron Ward, 4, after he scored the game-winning goal in OT during game 3 of the NHL Eastern Conference Finals series held at the Air Canada Center in Toronto Tuesday 5/21. The Canes won 2-1- to go up 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.
Chris Seward
Chris Seward
Carolina Hurricanes (10) Ron Francis, and teammate (17) Rod Brind'Amour accept the Prince of Wales trophy after they defeated Toronto 2-1 in overtime to win the Eastern Conference Championship on May 28, 2002 at the Air Canada Center.
Robert Willett
2002 NEWS & OBSERVER FILE PHOTO
The Carolina Hurricanes Ron Francis at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC on April 30, 2014. The former team captain was recently named as the team's new General Manager, replacing outgoing Jim Rutherford.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
(L-R) Hal of fame inductees Mark Messier, Ron Francis, Scott Stevens and Al MacInnis watch during on ice ceremonies prior to the Toronto Maple Leafs game vs the New York Rangers November 10, 2007 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Graig Abel
NHLI via Getty Images
Former Carolina Hurricanes captain Ron Francis reflects on his career in the National Hockey League and his election into the NHL Hall Of Fame, during a press conference on Thursday July 12, 2007 at the RBC Center.
Robert Willett
Robert Willett
The Hurricanes Eric Staal, left, the captain of one of the All-Star teams is greeted by retired Canes greats Ron Francis, center, and Rod Brind'Amour ashe skates out at the start of the NHL All-Star Game played at the RBC Center in Raleigh on Jan. 30, 2011. The kids were part of a team choosing skit at the start.
CHRIS SEWARD
cseward@newsobserver.com
Carolina Hurricanes (21) Ron Francis prepares to fire a shot during the Canes first pre-season game of the year against the New York Rangers in 1998.
Robert Willett
Robert Willett
The Canes Ron Francis and Glen Wesley discuss their strategy during a break in the action during the 2nd period of game 4 of the NHL Eastern Conference Finals series held at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto Thursday 5/23/02. The Canes won 3-0 to go up 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.
Chris Seward
Chris Seward
The Canes Sami Kapanen, 24, Niclas Wallin, 7, and Jaroslav Svoboda, 62, congratulate Ron Francis on his goal during the 3rd period of game 1 of the NHL 2nd round series held at the ESA Friday 5/3. The goal proved to be the game winner, as the Canse won 2-0 to win the first game of the best of seven series. Wallin and Svoboda had assists on the play.
Chris Seward
Chris Seward
Carolina Hurricanes (17) Rod Brind'Amour is greeted by teammates (13) Bates Battaglia, and (10) Ron Francis after Francis scored on Montreal goalie (60) Jose Theodore during the third period of play Sunday afternoon during game six of the Stanley Cup playoffs at the Raleigh Entertainment & Sports Arena. The Hurricanes defeated Montreal 5-1.
Robert Willett
Robert Willett
The Hurricanes' Ron Francis, Tommy Westlund and Rod Brind'Amour are dejected after losing the final game to the Detroit Red Wings in June 2002. The Wings beat the Canes four games to 1 one in the series.
CHRIS SEWARD
CHRIS SEWARD
Red Wings' head coach Scotty Bowman is congratulated by the Canes Ron Francis after the Red Wings beat the Canes to win the Stanley Cup in 2002.
ROBERT WILLETT
ROBERT WILLETT
The Canes Josef Vasicek, right, congratulates Ron Francis, left, after Francis scored in the 1st period of a game played at the RBC Center Saturday night 2/21/04. The goal moved Francis into a tie for 20th with Maurice Richard for career goals scored.
Chris Seward
Chris Seward
The Canes Ron Francis celebrates his 1st period goal over Boston goalie Andrew Raycroft and Nick Boynton, 44, during a game played at the RBC Center Saturday night 2/21. The goal tied Francis with Maurice Richard for 20th on the career goals list.
Chris Seward
Chris Seward
Carolina Hurricanes (10) Ron Francis work his way between Montreal's (44) Sheldon Souray, and (24) Andreas Dackell during the first period of play on May 3, 2002 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena during the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Robert Willett
2002 NEWS & OBSERVER FILE PHOTO
Raleigh, N.C.--Carolina Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward talks with Ron Francis during training camp on Wednesday August 15, 2007 at The Rec Zone.
Robert Willett
Robert Willett
The Canes' coaches Paul Maurice, left, and Ron Francis confer during first period action of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Toronto Maple Leafs at the RBC Center in Raleigh on Nov. 6, 2009.
Chris Seward
CHRIS SEWARD cseward@newsobser
The Canes' associate head coach Ron Francis, left, and Jeff Skinner (53) confer during a break in the first period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Edmonton Oilers at the RBC Center in Raleigh on Nov. 9, 2010. The Canes beat the Oilers, 7-1.
Chris Seward
CHRIS SEWARD - cseward@newsobser
Members of the 2002 NHL Eastern Conference Champion Carolina Hurricanes (L:R) Bates Battaglia, Rod Brind'Amour, Ron Francis, Glen Wesley and Jeff Daniels pose beneath a 2002 photo of team captains Brind'Amour, Francis and Wesley with the Prince of Wales trophy that is on the side of the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC on May 21,2012. Although the team lost in the Stanley Cup finals to the Detroit Red Wings, from that point on, the popularity of the teams markedly increased in the Triangle and North Carolina.
Chris Seward
Chris Seward - cseward@newsobser
2013 inductee Ron Francis at a press conference for N.C. Sports Hall of Fame inductees held at the NC Museum of History on May 1, 2013.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Carolina Hurricanes incoming general manager, Ron Francis, smiles after team owner Peter Karmanos and outgoing general manager Jim Rutherford announced that Rutherford was stepping down as general manager and Francis was replacing him on April 28, 2014.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Carolina Hurricanes Ron Francis works at his desk at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC on April 30, 2014.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
Ron Francis watches the team during a skating drill in the Carolina Hurricanes development camp held at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on July 23, 2014.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes general manager Ron Francis, left, presents Cam Ward (30) with a commemorative hockey stick in recognition of Ward's 500th career game played earlier in the week before an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Feb. 27, 2015.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Carolina Hurricanes general manager Ron Francis plays with a ball and hockey stick before the second annual media ball hockey game at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Sept. 1, 2015. =
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters, left, and general manager Ron Francis watch the skaters as the team holds prospect camp for young hopefuls at PNC Arena in Raleigh on June 29, 2017.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
Hall of Fame inductees, from left to right, Bill Guthridge, Wade Garrett, Ron Francis, Mildred Southern and Kelvin Bryant attend a press conference for N.C. Sports Hall of Fame inductees held at the NC Museum of History on May 1, 2013.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
Michael Francis (14) sits with his Hall of Fame father Ron Francis (10) as he joins him on the Red team as the Carolina Hurricanes play the second annual Alumni Game at PNC Area on April 14, 2013.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
Former Canes captain Ron Francis, 10, is congratulated by Kevyn Adams, 14, Glen Wesley, 2, and Rod Brind'Amour, 17, during a ceremony held before an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Atlanta Thrashers at the RBC center in Raleigh Saturday night 1/28/06. His jersey was retired in honor of his career.
Chris Seward
Chris Seward
The Carolina Hurricanes all wore a #10 jersey during warm-ups in honor of former Canes captain Ron Francis. Shortly afterwards a ceremony held before an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Atlanta Thrashers at the RBC center in Raleigh Saturday night 1/28/06. where his jersey was retired in honor of his career.
Chris Seward
Chris Seward
Thomas Dundon, left, laughs with Canes' general manager Ron Francis as Dundon was introduced as the buyer and new majority owner of the Carolina Hurricanes NHL hockey club at a press conference held at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on Jan. 12, 2018. Dundon takes over majority ownership from Peter Karmanos, who has had majority ownership for decades. On Monday, April 30, 2018, Francis' contract with the team was terminated, relieving him of all duties with the team.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com