Hurricanes name Dudley senior VP of hockey operations

The Carolina Hurricanes continued to reshape their front office Tuesday, naming Rick Dudley as senior vice president of hockey operations.
“Rick brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our management group,” Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon said in a statement. “He has been a part of building championship teams on every level of professional hockey, and will play an important role in helping us build a winner in Raleigh.”
Dudley, 69, left the Montreal Canadiens organization, where he also served as senior VP of hockey operations.
The announcement on Dudley came one day after Dundon and the Canes terminated the contract of former general manager Ron Francis, who was reassigned to the position of president of hockey operations in March.
Dudley has been a senior executive in the NHL for 25 years, and once worked with Hurricanes president Don Waddell with the Atlanta Thrashers.
Dudley has experience as an NHL general manager with four teams, helping to build a Stanley Cup champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning as GM from 1999 to 2002. He also was head coach of the Buffalo Sabres from 1989-1991.
