New Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour's career in pictures

Tom Dundon, the majority owner of the Carolina Hurricanes, said it was obvious that the team needed to play better this past year as he spoke at the end of the season press conference at PNC Arena in Raleigh on April 9, 2018.
The Carolina Hurricanes Jeff Skinner said that every year the goal is to make the playoffs and the players are disappointed about not qualifying for the ninth straight year. He spoke with reporters in Raleigh on April 9, 2018.
Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters said he was disappointed about not making the playoffs, but said there's good young players coming following the team's final game, a 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning in Raleigh on April 7, 2018.
The Carolina Hurricanes' Warren Foegele, playing in his first NHL game, scored a goal, had an assist and was named first star of the game in a 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators in Raleigh on March 26, 2018.
The Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters praised the play of several of the young players who were recently called up from Charlotte in a 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators in Raleigh on March 26, 2018.
The Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters said the team might be "fragile" after Philadelphia rallied in the third period to beat the Canes 4-2 in NHL action in Raleigh on March 17, 2018. He said the team hasn't forgotten how to win, though.