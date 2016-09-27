Ward sharp as Canes top Lightning

Make it two for two for the Carolina Hurricanes in preseason.
The Canes made two preseason victories in two nights on the road Tuesday, topping the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 at Amalie Arena.
Goalie Cam Ward made his first start of the preseason for Carolina, stopping all 16 shots before leaving after two periods. On Monday, goalie Eddie Lack held the Washington Capitals scoreless the first two periods, also with 16 saves.
The Canes edged the Caps 2-1 in overtime on Justin Faulk’s power-play goal late in the OT.
The Canes, as they did Monday, struck late in the first period as forward Brody Sutter scored for a 1-0 lead.
Lucas Wallmark made it a 2-0 lead for Carolina in the second and Jeff Skinner, who served as an alternate captain in the game, pushed the second-period lead to 3-0 off a pass from Lee Stempniak.
Ward, named first star of the game. left after two periods, turning the game over to Daniel Altshuller. Goals by the Lightning’s Brayden Point and Bokondji Imama made it a 3-2 game as Tampa Bay controlled much of the third after being outshot 29-16 the first two periods.
The Canes again had a lineup mixed with regulars and younger players and prospects. Skinner, Elias Lindholm and Stempniak were in the lineup, while defensemen Noah Hanifin and Brett Pesce got in their first preseason game.
Stempniak and Derek Ryan were the other alternate captains for the Hurricanes.
Defenseman Jake Bean, one of the Canes’ two first-round draft picks this year, and forward Janne Kuokkanen played in their first professional preseason game. Kuokkanen, a second-round selection this year, assisted on Wallmark’s goal.
Bean played 18:42, including 4:37 of power-play time.
Defenseman James Wisniewski, bought out by Carolina after last season, was in a game for the first time since his knee injury in the Canes’ season-opener last fall. The game also had a brotherly battle as Brock McGinn played for the Canes and Tye McGinn for the Lightning.
Forwards Teuvo Teravainen and Sebastian Aho did not travel with the Canes on the trip but could play Friday when the Canes and Lightning face off again at PNC Arena.
