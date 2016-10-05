Lehner, Sabres blank Canes 2-0

The Buffalo Sabres topped the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 Tuesday, handing goalie Cam Ward a loss, in the Kraft Hockeyville USA preseason game in Marquette, Mich.
The Sabres scored both goals in the second period. Nicolas Deslauriers scored early in the period for a 1-0 lead, and Sam Reinhart later deflected a Casey Nelson shot past Ward.
The Canes, who took 46 players on a three-game preseason road trip, again had a mix of NHL regulars and younger players. Jordan Staal was in the lineup with Andrej Nestrasil and Joakim Nordstrom, and the defensemen included Ron Hainsey, Noah Hanifin, Brett Pesce and Ryan Murphy.
Ward played all three periods, as was scheduled, for the first time in the preseason. Robin Lehner was in net for the Sabres and finished with a 29-save shutout.
The game was played before a crowd of 3,100 at Lakeview Arena. Marquette was named Kraft Hockeyville USA in April, and the game was televised on NBCSN, with Doc Emrick on the call.
"I thought it was a good hockey game," Canes coach Bill Peters told NHL.com. "We hit a couple of posts and it would have been nice to see one of them go in to make it a little more interesting down the stretch."
The Canes and Sabres play again Wednesday in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
