Skinner, Canes top Sabres 3-2

Jeff Skinner's shootout goal lifted the Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-2 preseason victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.
Skinner was the third shooter for the Canes after Sergey Tolchinsky and Teuvo Teravainen were denied. The Sabres' Alex Nylander, Evander Kane and Matt Moulson all came up empty against Canes goalie Eddie Lack.
The Canes had a 4-on-3 power play in overtime when Teravainen was slashed but could not convert. Skinner later was stopped by Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark on a good scoring chance in the OT.
The Sabres also had an abbreviated power play in the final minute of the overtime.
Roland McKeown and Elias Lindholm had goals for the Canes, who took a 2-0 lead in the game.
Justin Bailey scored shorthanded in the third period as the Sabres tied the score 2-2. The goal came after Buffalo's Brian Gionta was called for tripping with 11:12 left in the third.
McKeown took a cross-ice pass from Lee Stempniak for a shot in the first. In the second, Carolina added a second goal on a power play. Teravainen fed Lindholm for the goal as Sebastian Aho also earned an assist.
Kane scored for the Sabres in the second period and was denied a second goal earlier in the period when Lack turned away a shorthanded try. Lack also stopped Kane in the third.
The game Wednesday was played at the Essar Centre, home of the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League. Tolchinsky, who played for the Greyhounds, was in the starting lineup.
The Canes (3-2-1 preseason) finish up their preseason schedule Friday against the Washington Capitals at PNC Arena.
