Staal likely to miss Canes’ three-game road trip

The Carolina Hurricanes were hoping for good news early this week on center Jordan Staal.
They didn’t get it.
Canes coach Bill Peters said Staal, sidelined the past four games with a concussion, did some skating on his own Monday, adding, “It didn’t go great.” Peters said it was unlikely Staal, on injured reserve since Nov. 28, would accompany the team on its three-game road trip this week to the West Coast.
Forward Elias Lindholm, out the past two games with a lower-body injury, was able to practice Tuesday at Raleigh Center Ice, wearing a yellow, no-contact jersey. Lindholm will go on the trip and should play at some point, Peters said.
Lindholm was on the right wing with center Victor Rask and Jeff Skinner in practice. Peters said Teuvo Teravainen would remain in the middle, with wingers Sebastian Aho and Lee Stempniak.
The other lines Monday had Derek Ryan centering Phil Di Giuseppe and Andrej Nestrasil, with Brock McGinn rotating in. Jay McClement was at center with Joakim Nordstrom and Viktor Stalberg.
Defenseman Matt Tennyson was held out of practice with a lower-body injury, Peters said, but will be available Wednesday for the game against the Anaheim Ducks. Defenseman Ryan Murphy, recalled Monday from the Charlotte Checkers (AHL), will meet the team in California.
Peters said the Canes (10-10-5) must find a way to generate more scoring chances and goals, and that was the emphasis in practice. One battle drill had the Canes going one-on-one and two-on-two in tight quarters, skating, stickhandling and working their way to the net.
“Hopefully it transfers over to the trip,” Peters said. “We’ve got to find a way to score more. We know what it’s all about, but we’ve got to be willing to do the right things in order to score.”
Peters said Cam Ward would start the Ducks game, adding, “Then from there we’ll go.” Eddie Lack also is sidelined with a concussion and Michael Leighton will make the trip as the backup.
The Canes will go on the road off their sixth straight home win, beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 1-0 in overtime Sunday as Ward had a 30-save shutout. It was their first victory this season in the five-minute overtime period after three losses.
“We’ve had our chances,” Peters said, shrugging. “It would be one thing if the rink is tilted and you’re getting outchanced 7-0 in overtime, but I don’t feel that’s happening. When you have an opportunity, you have to take advantage of it.”
Di Giuseppe took advantage of his. While surprised to be used on the faceoff, which came in the offensive zone, he soon scored the winner.
“When you get your opportunity, bear down and make a play and end it,” Peters said.
CAROLINA HURRICANES AT ANAHEIM DUCKS
When: Wednesday, 10:30 p.m.
Where: The Pond, Anaheim, Calif.
TV: FSCR.
