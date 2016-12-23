Canes-Wings games rescheduled March 27

The NHL announced Friday that the Carolina Hurricanes vs. Detroit Red Wings game, originally scheduled for Dec. 19, will be played on Monday, March 27.
The game will set up an unusual back-to-back against the Red Wings at PNC Arena. The two already were scheduled to play March 28 at PNC Arena.
The game Monday was postponed when a cooling-system malfunction resulted in unsuitable ice conditions at PNC Arena.
Individual-game purchasers who had tickets for the game on Monday may use that same ticket for admission to the make-up game. If they cannot attend the game on March 27, they may exchange the ticket at the box office for any remaining regular-season home game, with the exception of Dec. 23, Dec. 30 and Jan. 20.
Fans also may exchange their parking receipts or hang tags from Monday’s game for complimentary parking along with their tickets to any valid future Hurricanes regular-season home game.
Season ticket members will receive a bonus voucher for any future Hurricanes home game (excluding Dec. 23, Dec. 30 and Jan. 20), in addition to their original ticket being good for the make-up date.
