Canes’ Faulk out ‘week to week’ with injury

Carolina Hurricanes coach Bill Peters said Tuesday that defenseman Justin Faulk would be sidelined with a lower-body injury.
Peters said Faulk’s status was “week to week” and said Faulk was injured Friday in the 3-2 shootout victory over the Boston Bruins at PNC Arena.
Faulk tied the score 2-2 in the third period with a shot from the right circle. It was his fourth goal in the past five games and he is tied for fourth on the team in scoring with 16 points (seven goals, nine assists).
Faulk, an NHL All-Star last season, missed three games with a lower-body injury in November. While the Canes have defensive depth, Faulk is the biggest offensive weapon on the back end.
Peters said Ryan Murphy would replace Faulk in the lineup Wednesday when the Canes face the Pittsburgh Penguins in a road game. Murphy, who has not played since Nov. 10 against the Anaheim Ducks, will be paired with Ron Hainsey and will be used on the power play, Peters said.
The Canes (15-11-7) won their last three games before the Christmas break, twice beating the Buffalo Sabres and then topping the Bruins.
