Hurricanes sign equipment manager to serve as backup goaltender

The Carolina Hurricanes signed equipment manager Jorge Alves to a professional tryout contract. Alves will serve as Carolina’s backup goaltender on Saturday night at Tampa Bay due to goaltender Eddie Lack not feeling well.
The Canes also announced that defenseman Justin Faulk has been placed on injured reserve.
Alves, 37, has been one of Carolina’s full-time equipment managers since the 2012-13 season and practices with the team on a regular basis. He played with N.C. State’s club hockey team for the 2002-03 and 2003-04 seasons, followed by several short stints in the ECHL and Southern Professional Hockey League.
Alves moved to Raleigh in 2001 following four years of in the Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune and has worked with Carolina’s equipment staff since the 2003-04 season.
Comments