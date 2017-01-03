Lack again sidelined with concussion

The Carolina Hurricanes announced Tuesday that goaltender Eddie Lack has a concussion and that goaltender Daniel Altshuller had been recalled from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League.
Altshuller was at Tuesday’s morning skate at PNC Arena and will be the backup goalie for the team’s home against the New Jersey Devils.
Lack was placed on injured reserve Nov. 21 after suffering a concussion in practice and missed 14 games. He returned to practice and traveled with the team to Tampa this past weekend, but was unable to dress for Saturday’s game.
Equipment manager Jorge Alves was signed to a contract and served as the backup.
Altshuller, 22, has split the 2016-17 season between Charlotte and the ECHL’s Florida Everblades. He has posted a 1-2-0 record, a 3.44 goal-against average and a .844 save percentage this season in five appearances with the Checkers.
With Florida, Altshuller has earned a 5-1-0 record, a 1.68 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage in seven games.
Comments