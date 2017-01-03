Canes fall to Devils, 3-1, ending home points streak at 11 games

The game was seemingly like the last dozen or so between the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils.
It was a grind. It was a game of trying to find time and space, and finding little. Shots were few and scoring chances even fewer.
The Devils, as they have done so often against Carolina, found a way to win it Tuesday. Goaltender Cory Schneider was terrific in net for the second straight night, Adam Henrique, Mike Cammalleri and Kyle Palmieri scored goals and New Jersey emerged with a 3-1 victory that was stinging for the Hurricanes.
Sebastian Aho scored his eighth of the season for the Canes, who were trying to add to an 11-game point streak at home (10-0-1) that was the third-longest in franchise history. But the Devils, a night after a 3-0 win at home over the Boston Bruins, put an end to the Carolina streak while picking up the two points.
Make it four points this season for the Devils at PNC Arena. New Jersey was a 4-1 winner in early November as Cammalleri had a hat trick.
Aho’s goal, with 7:36 left in the third, pulled the Canes within 2-1 after Cammalleri had given New Jersey a 2-0 lead with 8:30 remaining. Carolina then had a power play and a chance to tie, but the Devils killed off the penalty.
Palmieri’s empty-net goal clinched it.
The game was the kind the Canes (16-14-7) needed to win to keep the playoff cutline in sight in the Eastern Conference. Carolina went into Tuesday’s game six points behind the Philadelphia Flyers, who held the second wild-card spot, but with three teams between the Canes and Flyers.
The Canes’ problems on the road — Carolina is 5-10-6 — are apparent and they have road games coming up this week against St. Louis and Chicago. But playing at PNC Arena had been just the opposite for Carolina since a 4-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Nov. 10.
It was another strong, stifling effort by the Devils (16-16-7) on Tuesday. New Jersey had just six shots in the first period but killed off a pair of penalties and stayed tight defensively to keep it a scoreless period.
Then, on their ninth shot, the Devils took the lead.
Henrique’s goal, his 10th of the season, came at 14:56 of the second after the Devils wore down the Canes with a long forechecking shift and an icing call against Carolina they kept tired Canes on the ice. Cammalleri found Henrique open in the right circle and Henrique buried the shot.
Cammalleri’s goal, on a shot from the right circle, came with 8:30 left in the third.
Schneider, who had 22 saves against Boston, was at his best on a Canes power play late in the second. Carolina’s Jeff Skinner got the puck in scoring position, only to have Schneider knock it away with his pad. Later, Schneider stopped a quick Victor Rask tip with his chest.
Canes coach Bill Peters changed up the lines in the third, putting Lee Stempniak back on Rask’s line with Skinner, putting Aho and Teuvo Teravainen on Staal’s line.
The Devils played a man down most of the game after losing defenseman Andy Greene in the first. Greene blocked a shot by the Canes’ Jordan Staal, the puck glancing off Greene’s stick and then hitting him under his visor.
The Canes again were missing defenseman Justin Faulk and forward Elias Lindholm. Faulk, missing his fourth game with a lower-body injury, and Lindholm, out two games with an upper-body injury, could return later this week in the back-to-back road games.
Chip Alexander: 919-829-8945, @ice_chip
Comments