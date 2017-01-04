Canes Now

Canes recall Leighton from Checkers

News Release

The Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday recalled goaltender Michael Leighton from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League.

The team reassigned goaltender Daniel Altshuller to Charlotte. Altshuller served as backup goaltender on Tuesday against New Jersey.

Leighton, 35, is 2-1-0 with a 3.53 goals-against average this season for the Hurricanes. He ranks eighth among AHL goaltenders this season in goals-against average (2.17) and ninth in save percentage (.923), earning an 8-5-2 record for Charlotte.

