Canes claim Rattie on waivers from Blues

The Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday acquired forward Ty Rattie on waivers from the St. Louis Blues.
In another personnel move, the Canes placed goaltender Eddie Lack on injured reserve. Lack has been sidelined with concussion symptoms.
“We feel that Ty has a high skill level and we believe that he can help improve our team,” Canes general manager Ron Francis said in a statement.
The Canes face the Blues on Thursday in St. Louis.
Rattie, 23, has appeared in 30 career NHL games for the Blues, totaling four goals and four assists and six penalty minutes. He has played four games for St. Louis this season, averaging 7:20 of ice time per game, and also had one assist in three American Hockey League games for the Chicago Wolves.
Rattie has played 196 career AHL games with the Wolves, totaling 69 goals and 68 assists.
Rattie played parts of five seasons with the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League (WHL), scoring 151 goals and adding 197 assists in 269 career regular-season games. He was named MVP of the 2013 WHL Playoffs after leading the league in goals (20) and points (36) to help Portland capture the WHL championship.
Comments