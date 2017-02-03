Three things to watch: Canes-Oilers

Three things to watch as the Carolina Hurricanes host the Edmonton Oilers on Friday at PNC Arena.
Starting in net for the Canes …
It could be Eddie Lack against the Oilers. Then again, maybe not.
Canes coach Bill Peters on Thursday did not rule out Lack making his first start since Nov. 6, calling it a “possibility.” The Canes have a road game Saturday against the New York Islanders in the back-to-back and Cam Ward has a 20-4-4 career record against the Isles.
Peters said Wednesday there would be no lineup changes after the 5-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. But Lack, who missed 26 of 30 games with a concussion, played well for the Charlotte Checkers (AHL) in a two-game conditioning stint last weekend and Peters said Lack has been sharp in two practices. Friday may be the best time to slot him in.
Defending McDavid
Oilers center Connor McDavid leads the NHL in points (59) and assists (42) but was contained well by the Nashville Predators on Thursday.
McDavid played more than 21 minutes but was minus-2 in the 2-0 road loss to the Preds. He had three shots and lost five of seven faceoffs.
Peters, who coached McDavid with Team Canada in the 2016 World Championship, said either Jordan Staal or Victor Rask could be matched up against McDavid.
Said Staal: “He’s fast, he’s dangerous. We’ll try to keep him at bay as best we can.”
Aho and the offense
It has been a fun few days for the Canes’ Sebastian Aho. The rookie forward had his first career hat trick Tuesday against the Flyers and returned to the PNC Arena locker room Thursday after practice to find his seat filled with bags of hats.
It’s back to business Friday. It will be interesting to see how Aho responds after his big game and whether the Canes can build off their five-goal outburst against the Oilers.
Comments