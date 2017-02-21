Hurricanes trade for Samuelsson

The Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday acquired defenseman Philip Samuelsson from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Keegan Lowe.
Samuelsson is the son of Charlotte Checkers coach Ulf Samuellson.
Samuelsson, 25, has a goal and four assists in 40 American Hockey League games this season with the St. John’s IceCaps. Originally selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round, 61st overall, of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Samuelsson he has appeared in 13 career NHL games with the Penguins and Arizona Coyotes.
Samuelsson has 101 points and 266 penalty minutes in 344 career AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Portland, Springfield and St. John’s.
