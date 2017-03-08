Canes recall Zykov from Checkers

The Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday recalled right wing Valentin Zykov from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League.
It’s the first NHL recall for Zykov, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 28, 2016, in exchange for Kris Versteeg.
Zykov, 21, is tied for second among Checkers skaters in goals (15) this season, and third on the team in points (30) in 55 games.
The St. Petersburg, Russia, native was taken by the Kings in the second round, 37th overall, of the 2013 NHL Draft. He has 22 goals and 22 assists (44 points) in 100 career AHL games with Charlotte and Ontario.
