April 19, 2017 2:37 PM

Checkers add Kuokkanen to playoff roster

From staff reports

The Charlotte Checkers on Wednesday received forward Janne Kuokkanen on assignment from the Carolina Hurricanes.

Kuokkanen, 18, completed his junior season on Tuesday when his London Knights team suffered a Game 7 overtime loss to the Erie Otters in the second round of the Ontario Hockey League playoffs. The Hurricanes’ second-round draft choice in 2016, Kuokkanen is eligible to play for the Checkers in the AHL Calder Cup playoffs that begin Thursday against the Chicago Wolves.

Kuokkanen was fourth amongst Knights skaters with 62 points (26 goals, 36 assists) in 60 games in his first North American season. In the playoffs, he led the team with 10 goals and 16 points.

Canes beat writer Chip Alexander

