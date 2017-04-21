Canes Now

April 21, 2017 10:28 AM

Canes sign Lorentz to entry-level deal

From staff reports

The Carolina Hurricanes announced Friday they have signed forward Steven Lorentz on a three-year, entry-level contract.

The deal will pay Lorentz $650,000 on the NHL level in 2017-18 and 2018-19, and $700,000 in 2019-20. On the American Hockey League level he would earn $60,000 per year. Lorentz receives a signing bonus of $185,000.

Lorentz, 21, tied for second among Peterborough Petes skaters with a career-high 29 goals during his fourth Ontario Hockey League season in 2016-17. The Kitchener, Ont., native also had career highs in assists (32), points (61) and plus/minus (+12), serving as Peterborough’s alternate captain and helping the Petes earn the top record in the Eastern Conference during the regular season.

“Steven took a big step forward this season with Peterborough, and has earned an opportunity to continue his development with our organization,” Carolina general manager Ron Francis said in a statement.

