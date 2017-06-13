Canes sign forward Andrew Miller to one-year contract

The Carolina Hurricanes announced Tuesday the team has signed forward Andrew Miller on a one-year, two-way contract.
The deal will pay Miller $650,000 on the NHL level or $285,000 on the American Hockey League (AHL) level in 2017-18, with a minimum of $305,000.
Miller, 28, was third among Charlotte Checkers (AHL) skaters in points (41) and second in assists (30) in 2016-17, despite missing 21 games because of an injury. After returning from injury on Jan. 27, Miller scored 32 points (9 goals, 23 assists) in his last 34 games – ranking tied for the fifth in the AHL in scoring and third in the league in plus/minus (+17) during that time span.
Miller was tied for first among Checkers in goals (3) and ranked second in scoring (5 points) in five Calder Cup playoff games for Charlotte.
Miller has appeared in 15 career NHL regular-season games – all with the Edmonton Oilers – totaling one goal and five assists.
