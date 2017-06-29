Hurricanes trade Lack, Murphy to Flames

The Carolina Hurricanes have resolved their goaltending situation.
And found defenseman Ryan Murphy a new team.
The Canes announced Thursday they had traded goalie Eddie Lack, Murphy and a seventh-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft to the Calgary Flames for defensive prospect Keegan Kanzig and a sixth-round pick in 2019.
The Canes acquired goalie Scott Darling from the Chicago Blackhawks in late-April and soon signed him to a four-year contract with the intent of making him the No. 1 goalie. Veteran goalie Cam Ward returns of the final year of his contract that will pay $3.3 million and the Canes also had Lack, who was due $2.75 million next season.
Rather than a buyout of Lack’s contract, the Canes found a taker in the Flames. TSN reported the Hurricanes would retain half of Lack’s salary.
Murphy was Carolina’s first-round draft pick in 2011 but never established himself as a full-time NHL player. A lack of size and defensive grittiness hurt him, although he does have puck-handling and offensive skills that made him a star junior player with the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League.
Murphy has played 151 games with the Canes. But with the emergence of young defensemen Jaccob Slavin, Noah Hanifin and Brett Pesce, Murphy appeared in 35 games in 2015-16 and 27 this past season.
Lack was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks two years ago to compete with Ward for the starting job but could never supplant the longtime No. 1.
Kanzig, 22, is a 6-foot-7, 247-pound defenseman who spent most of last season in the ECHL.
