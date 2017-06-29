Hurricanes trade Lack, Murphy to Flames

The Dallas Stars' Radek Faksa (12) scores against the Canes Eddie Lack (31), Noah Hanifin (5), Andrej Nestrasil (15) and Jay McClement (18) during the third period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Dallas Stars at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Nov. 6, 2015. The Stars beat the Canes 4-1. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com