Jooris tops depth players signed by Canes

The Carolina Hurricanes’ signing of Justin Williams highlighted the first day of NHL free agency, but the Canes also added four depth players.
The Canes signed forward Josh Jooris, defensemen Dennis Robertson and Brenden Kichton, and goalie Jeremy Smith on Saturday. Jooris received a one-year NHL contract for $775,000 in the 2017-18 season, while Robertson, Kichton and Smith signed one-year, two-way contracts.
“Josh is a versatile player who can play in the middle or on the wing,” Canes general manager Ron Francis said in a statement. “He’s hard-working and competitive, and gives us more flexibility with our group of forwards.”
Jooris, 26, split the 2016-17 season between the New York Rangers and the Arizona Coyotes, finishing with four goals and eight assist and 16 penalty minutes in 54 games. He has appeared in 173 career NHL games with the Calgary Flames, Rangers and Coyotes, with 49 points (20 goals, 29 assists) and 71 penalty minutes.
The former Union College player played nine Stanley Cup playoff games with the Flames during the 2014-15 postseason.
Robertson, 26, had 16 points and 52 penalty minutes in 65 regular-season games for the Charlotte Checkers in 2016-17. He will be paid $650,000 on the NHL level or $100,000 on the AHL level in 2017-18.
Kichton, 25, ranked second among Manitoba Moose defensemen with 23 points in 63 AHL games in 2016-17. He will receive $700,000 on the NHL level or $235,000 on the AHL level.
Smith will be paid $750,000 on the NHL level or $225,000 on the AHL level. Originally selected by the Nashville Predators in the second round, 54th overall, of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Smith has played 265 career AHL games.
