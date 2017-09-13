Hurricanes have 59 players in training camp

The Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday announced their training camp roster, with 59 players divided into two groups.
The Canes will have team physicals and testing on Thursday, then begin on-ice workouts on Friday at 8:45 a.m. at PNC Arena.
In camp roster has 34 forwards and 19 defensemen. There are six goalies, including key offseason acquisition Scott Darling.
Several rookies who competed in the Traverse City (Mich.) prospects tournament will attend the camp, including forward Martin Necas, the Canes’ first-round draft pick this year. The Canes finished third in the event, topping the Minnesota Wild 5-0 Tuesday in their final game.
The Canes had 57 players in camp last year.
