Ryan’s OT goal gives Canes 3-2 win in first preseason game

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Derek Ryan had the overtime winner, scoring on a breakaway, as the Carolina Hurricanes topped the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 Monday in their first preseason game.
Ryan had two goals and assist for the Canes, scoring the winner at 2:19 of the OT off a stretch pass from defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk. Ryan’s first goal came on a delayed penalty against the Sabres, Jeff Skinner setting up the center for the score.
Josh Jooris had a shorthanded goal for the Canes, Ryan with the pass.
Jeremy Smith and Alex Nedljkovic split the goaltending for Carolina, Smith allowing two goals on 21 shots in playing the first two periods. Nedeljkovic stopped all 12 shots in the third period and two in overtime to earn the win.
It was the first NHL game for center Martin Necas, the Canes’ first-round draft pick this year. Necas had 14:08 of ice time and a plus-one rating.
“Things will start to slow down a little bit for him now,” Canes coach Bill Peters said. “Everything is so new for him right now and he’s so excited to play, tobe here and try to make our hockey team. He made some plays and was in good spots most of the night.”
The Canes killed off all seven Buffalo power plays while getting the shortie from Jooris in the second period. Carolina killed off a double-minor for high-sticking against Brock McGinn in the second period and two slashing calls against Skinner in the game.
The Canes were called for a faceoff violation with less than five minutes left in regulation but the penalty killers again did the job.
Haydn Fleury and van Riemsdyk each had 7:26 of shorthanded time.
Skinner had a game-high five shots for Carolina, outshot 35-28. Ryan, on a three-point night, also won 11 of 17 faceoffs.
Seth Griffith and Jake McCabe had the Sabres goals.
The Canes play another road game Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Comments