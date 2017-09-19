Williams scores as Canes edge Tampa Bay 2-1 in preseason

TAMPA, Fla. — It didn’t take Justin Williams long to have an impact for the Carolina Hurricanes.
Williams scored on a power play at 3:46 of the first period Tuesday as the Canes edged the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 at Amalie Arena for their second preseason victory.
Williams had not played a game for the Canes since the 2008-09 season and this was his first preseason exhibition for Carolina. But the veteran forward, signed in the offseason, gave the Canes the early lead — on a 4-on-3 power play — and Teuvo Teravainen added a power-play goal at 4:03 of the second period for what proved to be the game winner.
The Canes again had a parade of players to the penalty box as the referees, under orders from the league, called another very tight preseason game. Carolina had 10 penalties, including four for slashing and four for tripping, but killed off nine Tampa Bay power plays.
“We’ve got to get our head wrapped around how they’re going to call this and go from there,” Canes coach Bill Peters said. “You’ve got to adapt and we will.”
The Lightning (0-1 preseason), which had five slashing calls and eight penalties in all, did pick up a power-play goal from Adam Erne in the second.
The two teams combined for 26 minutes in power-play time, overworking the penalty killers on both sides and resulting in a choppy game.
The Lightning had two apparent goals waved off by the officials, including what would have been a tying score by Alexander Volkov late in the third period after being called for incidental contact with goalie Callum Booth.
Alex Nedeljkovic started in net for the Canes and picked up his second preseason win, stopping 14 of 15 shots. Booth entered the game in the third and made 11 saves.
Neither team had many veterans in the lineup, but the Canes did have Victor Rask centering Teravainen and Williams. Teravainen, who assisted on Williams’ goal, was named the game’s first star. Rask had an assist on the Teravainen score.
“I thought ‘Turbo’ was real good and had some jump to him for sure,” Peters said of Teravainen.
Defenseman Trevor Carrick, getting his first preseason game, had a pair of assists. Carrick, fighting for a roster spot, had a team-high four hits.
The two teams go at it again Wednesday as the Canes make their first preseason appearance at PNC Arena. Both teams should have more NHL regulars in the lineup.
NOTE: The Canes announced that goalie Jeremy Helvig had been returned to his junior team, the Kingston Frontenacs of the OHL. That reduced the Canes’ training camp roster to 53 players.
Comments