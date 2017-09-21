Canes forward Jeff Skinner has a studious side. So, what does he like to read?

There’s a studious side to Carolina Hurricanes forward Jeff Skinner that Canes fan may not have seen: He loves to read.
Skinner says his favorite book is “The Scarlet Pimpernel” by Baroness Orczy, first published in 1905, but adds it’s one of 10 or 15 books that he has on his personal favorites list.
Skinner took part Thursday in a news conference at PNC Arena as the Hurricanes and Wake County Public Schools announced a joint program that challenges school kids to read more — the “Readvolution.”
Skinner can often be seen on the team flights with a book in his hand. After an interview Thursday in which he discussed “The Scarlet Pimpernel” and his latest read, “Moth Smoke,” he smiled and said he also has some other favorites — the Harry Potter books.
