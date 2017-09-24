Gauthier among 7 players Canes send to Charlotte

The Carolina Hurricanes announced Sunday the team had assigned seven players to the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL, including forward Julien Gauthier, a former first-round draft pick.
Also sent to the Checkers were forwards Patrick Brown and Andrew Miller; and defensemen Brenden Kichton, Roland McKeown, Dennis Robertson and Philip Samuelsson.
The Hurricanes’ training camp roster has been cut to 33 players. The Checkers begin training camp on Monday.
Gauthier, the 21st overall pick of the 2016 NHL Draft, scored in the Canes’ 4-1 win Saturday over the Washington Capitals.
