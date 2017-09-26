Hurricanes top McDavid, Oilers 6-2

EDMONTON — This one was easy, surprisingly so.
The Edmonton Oilers were unbeaten in preseason, had 17 regulars in their lineup and were playing on home ice Monday, but the Carolina Hurricanes rolled to a 6-2 victory at Rogers Place.
Teuvo Teravainen scored twice on the power play in the first period and Jordan Staal also had a pair of goals and added an assist as the Canes pushed their preseason record to 4-1.
Goalie Scott Darling won in his first preseason game for Carolina, facing 21 shots and giving up some rebounds but picking up the victory.
Janne Kuokkanen had a power-play goal to go with two assists for the Canes, who outskated and outworked Connor McDavid and the Oilers. The Canes had a decided edge on special teams, as Lucas Wallmark scored shorthanded in the second period.
McDavid did not have a shot in 20:59 of ice time and was minus-1 for the game. Ryan Strome and Kailer Yamamoto scored for the Oilers.
The teams play again Wednesday at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Sask. Carolina closes the preseason Friday against Washington at PNC Arena.
