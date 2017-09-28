McDavid, Oilers stop Hurricanes 4-0

SASKATOON — Connor McDavid had a pair of goals and goalie Laurent Brossoit was on his game Wednesday as the Edmonton Oilers shut out the Carolina Hurricanes 4-0 in a preseason game.
McDavid scored both goals in the third period, the first shorthanded, for the Oilers, who had 15 regulars in the lineup.
The Canes played 11 regulars as they gave younger players another look. Martin Necas, Carolina’s first-round draft pick this year, was shifted to right wing and played on a line with Derek Ryan and Jeff Skinner.
Cam Ward was in net for the Canes and went 60 minutes, facing 22 shots. The Oilers scored twice in the first period, taking an early lead on Zack Kassian’s goal.
The Canes ripped the Oilers 6-2 Monday in Edmonton, keeping McDavid in check. But it was a different defensive corps for Carolina on Wednesday as the top two pairings -- Jaccob Slavin, Justin Faulk, Brett Pesce and Noah Hanifin -- did not play.
With Edmonton leading 2-0 in the second, Canes forward Sebastian Aho was denied on a breakaway. The Canes had the better of the play in the period but could not score, failing to convert on a 5-on-3 advantage.
Carolina (4-2 preseason) puts in its final exhibition game Friday at PNC Arena against the Washington Capitols.
Comments