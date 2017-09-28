Canes Now

Canes Now

Up-to-the-minute news, notes, video, photos, analysis and everything else about the Carolina Hurricanes.

Canes Now

Hurricanes to have 81 games televised by Fox

By Chip Alexander

calexander@newsobserver.com

September 28, 2017 8:18 AM

The Carolina Hurricanes and Fox Sports Carolinas have announced that 81 of their 82 regular-season games will be televised by the regional sports network.

The Hurricanes will have one national broadcast on NBC Sports, April 5 against Philadelphia.

Fox Sports Carolinas will televise 74 games and seven will be carried by Fox Sports Southeast. The 81 games will be available on Fox Sports Go (FOXSportsGo.com), a free app that provides streaming video through select programming distributors.

John Forslund will handle the Canes’ TV play-by-play for the 23rd consecutive season and Tripp Tracy will be in his 19th season as analyst.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hurricanes' Necas wants to make jump to NHL

Hurricanes' Necas wants to make jump to NHL 1:50

Hurricanes' Necas wants to make jump to NHL
Hurricanes' Victor Rask seeks more consistent season 0:47

Hurricanes' Victor Rask seeks more consistent season

Canes goalie Cam Ward on his backup role, Justin Williams rejoining team 3:21

Canes goalie Cam Ward on his backup role, Justin Williams rejoining team

View More Video

Canes beat writer Chip Alexander

Canes Now

Canes Now is your home for beat writer Chip Alexander's up-to-the-minute news, notes, analysis and everything else about the Carolina Hurricanes.