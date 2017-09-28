Hurricanes to have 81 games televised by Fox

The Carolina Hurricanes and Fox Sports Carolinas have announced that 81 of their 82 regular-season games will be televised by the regional sports network.
The Hurricanes will have one national broadcast on NBC Sports, April 5 against Philadelphia.
Fox Sports Carolinas will televise 74 games and seven will be carried by Fox Sports Southeast. The 81 games will be available on Fox Sports Go (FOXSportsGo.com), a free app that provides streaming video through select programming distributors.
John Forslund will handle the Canes’ TV play-by-play for the 23rd consecutive season and Tripp Tracy will be in his 19th season as analyst.
