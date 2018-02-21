Why there were 9,000 screaming school kids at Hurricanes practice

More Videos

The Hurricanes' Justin Faulk clears hats off his truck following his hat trick 0:18

The Hurricanes' Justin Faulk clears hats off his truck following his hat trick

Pause
'For our team, it's time to be desperate,' says Hurricanes coach 5:12

'For our team, it's time to be desperate,' says Hurricanes coach

NHL commissioner says he never worried about Hurricanes success 1:33

NHL commissioner says he never worried about Hurricanes success

New Hurricanes owner wants to improve fan experience 3:08

New Hurricanes owner wants to improve fan experience

Tom Dundon takes ownership of Hurricanes 6:41

Tom Dundon takes ownership of Hurricanes

'Three straight...we're going the right way,' says Peters 4:56

'Three straight...we're going the right way,' says Peters

'Big win for the team...big win for me, too,' says Hurricanes Darling 2:24

'Big win for the team...big win for me, too,' says Hurricanes Darling

'I thought I was just skating' Skinner says about controversial goaltender interference call 4:12

'I thought I was just skating" Skinner says about controversial goaltender interference call

Hurricanes' Brock McGinn talks physical play 0:55

Hurricanes' Brock McGinn talks physical play

Peters: It's 'time to play quality hockey on a consistent basis' 0:58

Peters: It's 'time to play quality hockey on a consistent basis'

The Carolina Hurricanes had about 9,000 guests attend practice at PNC Arena on Feb. 21, 2018. Elementary school students from 11 Wake County schools were invited as part of the Canes' Readvolution reading program. Video by Chip Alexander
The Carolina Hurricanes had about 9,000 guests attend practice at PNC Arena on Feb. 21, 2018. Elementary school students from 11 Wake County schools were invited as part of the Canes' Readvolution reading program. Video by Chip Alexander
Canes Now

Canes Now

Up-to-the-minute news, notes, video, photos, analysis and everything else about the Carolina Hurricanes.

Canes Now

Why there were 9,000 screaming school kids at Hurricanes practice

By Chip Alexander

calexander@newsobserver.com

February 21, 2018 03:37 PM

After two days off the ice, the Carolina Hurricanes returned to practice Wednesday with some invited guests at PNC Arena: 9,000 screaming school kids.

As part of its “Readvolution” program to promote reading in schools, the Hurricanes had elementary school students from 11 Wake County High Schools in for what they called a “Cool School Field Trip.” It was loud and it was lively, making communication on the ice a lot tougher that usual but providing a lot of energy.

Read More

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It was fun,” Canes forward Lee Stempniak said. “We could hear them screaming an hour before practice started, when we were in our meeting.

“I would have died for a chance for something like that as a little kid. From our perspective, the more kids you can get exposed to hockey, maybe they catch the bug whether they want to play or come to games or play street hockey. Just try to grow the game.”

Winless in their last three games (0-2-1), the Canes had four days between Sunday’s game against the New Jersey Devils and the game Friday against the Pittsburgh Penguins, both at PNC Arena. Canes coach Bill Peters called off one scheduled practice and the players had the other as an off-day.

Read More

The Readvolution program was a challenge to kids in 114 elementary schools to read 2,020 books from Oct. 2 through Jan. 12., requiring each student do 20 minutes of reading outside the classroom each day during the first semester. Schools that collectively read 2,020 books were entered by region to take part in Wednesday’s field trip.

The Hurricanes said 258,320 books were read by elementary students and 51 schools met or surpassed the 2,020 goal. Carpenter Elementary (14,292) and Weatherstone Elementary (12,932) had the highest total of books read.

The school buses rolled in Wednesday and the students filled the lower bowl.

“That was a lot of fun, a good environment and very loud,” Peters said. “I liked it.”

And when the players couldn’t hear Peters above the din?

“You hopefully got the gist of what he wanted and you’d just go with it,” center Jordan Staal said, smiling.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

The Hurricanes' Justin Faulk clears hats off his truck following his hat trick 0:18

The Hurricanes' Justin Faulk clears hats off his truck following his hat trick

Pause
'For our team, it's time to be desperate,' says Hurricanes coach 5:12

'For our team, it's time to be desperate,' says Hurricanes coach

NHL commissioner says he never worried about Hurricanes success 1:33

NHL commissioner says he never worried about Hurricanes success

New Hurricanes owner wants to improve fan experience 3:08

New Hurricanes owner wants to improve fan experience

Tom Dundon takes ownership of Hurricanes 6:41

Tom Dundon takes ownership of Hurricanes

'Three straight...we're going the right way,' says Peters 4:56

'Three straight...we're going the right way,' says Peters

'Big win for the team...big win for me, too,' says Hurricanes Darling 2:24

'Big win for the team...big win for me, too,' says Hurricanes Darling

'I thought I was just skating' Skinner says about controversial goaltender interference call 4:12

'I thought I was just skating" Skinner says about controversial goaltender interference call

Hurricanes' Brock McGinn talks physical play 0:55

Hurricanes' Brock McGinn talks physical play

Peters: It's 'time to play quality hockey on a consistent basis' 0:58

Peters: It's 'time to play quality hockey on a consistent basis'

The Hurricanes' Justin Faulk clears hats off his truck following his hat trick

View More Video

Canes beat writer Chip Alexander

Canes Now

Canes Now is your home for beat writer Chip Alexander's up-to-the-minute news, notes, analysis and everything else about the Carolina Hurricanes.