Canes find a way to beat Devils, win 3-1

The Carolina Hurricanes finally found a way to beat the New Jersey Devils.
After two tough losses to the Devils this season, the Canes won 3-1 on Friday at PNC Arena to stay in the chase for the second wild-card playoff spot in the NHL’s Eastern Conference.
Teuvo Teravainen’s goal at 9:37 of the third period pushed the Canes ahead 2-1 as Brett Pesce’s point shot nicked Teravainen in front of Devils goalie Keith Kinkaid — Teravainen’s 18th of the season. Justin Williams sealed it with a late empty-net goal, his third score in two games, and goalie Cam Ward earned his 19th win of the season.
The Columbus Blue Jackets held the wild-card position and had a two-point lead over the Canes (29-25-11) before Friday’s games. The Blue Jackets played later Friday at Anaheim.
Never miss a local story.
Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon was in the building and brought some friends, including former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, who sounded the warning siren before the game.
Derek Ryan had a second-period goal for the Hurricanes, a score matched late in the period by Devils forward Taylor Hall.
Hall’s power-play score, his 29th goal of the season, extended his point streak to 17 games. He also became the eighth different player in the last 30 years to record at least one point in 24 or more consecutive appearances — Hall missed three games in January with a thumb injury.
That took it into the third as Ward matched saves with Kinkaid. Ward was in net and the winner against the Flyers, and Canes coach Bill Peters decided to go with the veteran again Friday — the first time this season Peters has used a goalie in both games of a back-to-back.
The Hurricanes got an emotional lift Thursday with the return of center Jordan Staal and put together one of their most complete games of the season in beating the Philadelphia Flyers on the road.
Staal had been away from the team and missed three games following the death of his infant daughter, Hannah. Having him back in the lineup filled a void and provided a boost as the Canes won 4-1, ending their six-game winless streak.
Friday’s game was more of a grind the first two periods as the two teams fought for pucks, clogged up the neutral zone and searched for offensive openings. Ryan, the Canes’ best offensive player in the first period, scored in the second on what appeared to be a pass through the crease to forward Lee Stempniak. The puck hit the left skate of defenseman Damon Severson on front, skidding past Kinkaid.
It was Ryan’s 12th goal of the season and his first in 16 games, ending a frustrating stretch for the center. Victor Rask, first in on the forecheck on the shift, had the primary assist.
A holding penalty on Ryan late in the second led to Hall’s power-play score. Held without a shot most of the first 40 minutes, Hall redirected a shot by Sami Vatanen from the wall in the slot to beat Ward with 32 seconds remaining in the period.
Kinkaid had twice beaten the Canes before this season and took a 6-1 career record into the game.
Comments