Hurricanes reassign Foegele, McKeown to Checkers

Warren Foegele is going back Charlotte. So is defenseman Roland McKeown.
The Carolina Hurricanes said Wednesday that the two players had been reassigned to the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL. Foegele, a forward in his first professional season, scored goals in his first two NHL games this week. McKeown has two assists in seven games with the Canes this season.
The Checkers, fourth in the AHL’s Atlantic Division, have road games against Rochester and Syracuse this weekend. The Canes will play at Washington on Friday and host the New York Rangers on Saturday.
Foegele, 21, scored his first NHL goal and earned his first assist in his NHL debut against Ottawa on Monday. He scored again Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils in his first NHL road game.
Never miss a local story.
McKeown, 22, made his NHL debut Nov. 4, 2017, at Arizona and earned his first NHL points with two assists against Florida on Nov. 7.
Comments