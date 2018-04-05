McGinn may be Hurricanes' most improved player

Brock McGinn has a hockey team headed to the playoffs, just not the one he wanted.
The Carolina Hurricanes forward is a minority owner — along with his father Bob and two hockey-playing brothers, Jamie and Tye — of the Roanoke (Va.) Rail Yard Dawgs. The Southern Professional Hockey League team soon will be competing for the SPHL’s Presidents Cup.
“It’s pretty cool and fun for our family,” McGinn said. “It’s an investment. It shows us the other side of hockey and lets us learn about the business side.”
While all that is interesting for the family, the Hurricanes missing the Stanley Cup playoffs is a downer for McGinn. While he has made noticeable strides with his game individually in his first full NHL season, setting career highs in games played, goals, assists and points, it will hurt to have the playoffs begin and have to watch from afar.
“It’s really disappointing,” McGinn said Wednesday. “I think the expectations this year were really high. I think there were a couple of stretches there where we didn’t get this points we needed. Unfortunately we’re going to miss it this year.”
At one time, the Canes expected to be going into Philadelphia for a meaningful game Thursday against the Flyers. It will be for the Flyers (40-26-14), who are looking to lock down a playoff spot while the Canes (35-34-11) can do little more than try to finish above NHL-.500.
Tom Dundon, who became the Canes’ new majority owner in January, recently had this assessment: “There is no outcome worse than this. It's a simple game, win or lose. We lost.”
Those kind of comments must be stinging for the players who put in the work doing the 82-game grind that is the NHL season. For some players, it’s not that simple.
McGinn, 24, is an all-effort kind of player, playing with injuries, playing with an edge, killing penalties, willing to drop the gloves if need be. In the Canes’ road loss Monday against Florida, he was smacked from behind along the boards by the Panthers’ MacKenzie Weegar in the second period and had to leave the game, but returned to play the third period.
McGinn is not the biggest guy, listed at 6-feet and 185 pounds, but gives as much as he takes. He has some snarl to his game. As Jamie McGinn, the oldest of the brothers, once put it, he "hits like a mack truck.”
Canes coach Bill Peters recently has had McGinn at left wing on Jordan Staal’s line opposite winger Justin Williams. It’s a line that has both physicality but skill.
“At the beginning of the year he was up and down the lineup, all over the place, trying to find a home for him,” Peters said. “Now he can go anywhere and help two people out. He’s a real good player and plays hard. Just an honest two-way guy. All 200 feet are looked after.”
McGinn has 16 goals but easily could have topped 20. He’s among the league leaders in posts hit (10) and also had two attempts go off the crossbar during the season. As Peters said, “He has been snakebit around the net.”
Against the New York Rangers on Saturday, McGinn could have given the Canes the lead 54 seconds into the game but hit the post. The Rangers won 2-1.
"I don't think there’s anything more frustrating than that,“ McGinn said. “It’s an inch here or there but I have hit a lot this year.”
McGinn said he believes he has done a better job this season of hanging on to pucks and making plays.
"The last couple of years I was kind of more timid with the puck but this year I think I gained a little more confidence with my game," he said. "I've just got to continue to grow as a player."
McGinn said professional pride would carry the Canes through the final, less-than-meaningful two games of the season — Carolina closes the regular season Saturday against Tampa Bay at PNC Arena. The Canes, out of the playoffs for a ninth straight year, then will face another long offseason and one that could be both intriguing and unpredictable given the new owner.
If Peters is named to coach Team Canada in the 2018 IIHF World Championship in Denmark, as some expect, he could press to have McGinn on the team’s early roster. If not, it’s back to Fergus, Ont., for the McGinns.
With maybe a stop in Roanoke.
