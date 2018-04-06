Raleigh's Calvin Stone an emergency phone call away from NHL

Calvin Stone will be sitting in Section 115, Row XX, at PNC Arena on Saturday, watching the Carolina Hurricanes game, cell phone in hand.
If “Shane Willis” or “Emile Hartman” shows up on his phone, he will quickly leave his seat, bolt down a nearby stairwell, rip off his clothes and start strapping on pads.
Just like that, there will be another goalie available — for either the Canes or the Tampa Bay Lighting, Carolina’s opponent Saturday. For Stone, his last chance of the season.
“And I think my heart rate would double,” Stone said Friday.
Stone, 24, and Spencer Williams have alternated games this season at PNC Arena, serving as the emergency goaltender. The NHL has enforced a new rule on emergency goalies this season, not allowing team personnel to be used as last-second replacements -- the Canes' Jorge Alves comes to mind -- and mandating that all NHL teams have an emergency goalie on hand, available to either team, for every game.
Stone, who played club hockey at UNC Wilmington and then N.C. State, and Williams have spent the season in Section 115. They get an extra ticket to the game and have a good view of the action.
“But you never know,” Stone said.
Scott Foster was the Chicago Blackhawks’ emergency goalie at the March 29 game against Winnipeg Jets, an amiable 36-year-old accountant and beer league player. In a flash, his anonymity ended as Foster not only was needed but had to enter the game with 14 minutes left in the third period.
Blackhawks goalie Anton Forsberg had been injured just before the game. Collin Delia, making his NHL debut, then had severe cramping in the third period and forced from the game.
In came Foster, a former Western Michigan goalie who stopped all seven shots he faced and had fans at the United Center chanting his name as the Hawks won 6-2.
“When I first heard about it, it was like, ‘Oh, my God, I can’t even imagine,’” Stone said. “Just incredible. I know I’ve going to get my skates sharpened for Saturday.”
Willis and Hartman, youth and amateur hockey coordinators for the Hurricanes, were responsible for lining up the emergency goalies for the team. Hartman contacted Stone, who plays in an adult league at the Garner Ice House. Williams, 28, is a computer engineer who competes in a couple of adult leagues.
“I jumped at the opportunity,” Stone said. “I always wanted to play in the NHL and this seemed like the closest thing to it.”
A native of Milton, Ont., Stone grew up playing hockey in Toronto and continued to play after his family moved to Raleigh in 2000. He was in the Junior Hurricanes and Eagles programs, training hard in the summers, working on his technique.
Stone said his hockey dreams ended when he went to college. He earned a biological engineering degree from N.C. State and works as a manufacturing associate for Biogen, a Triangle pharmaceutical company that develops therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases.
That’s his day job. On Saturday night, he’ll again be bringing his equipment bag to PNC Arena. He knows there’s a jersey available that could quickly be his, if need be. Just pop down the stairs, sign a one-day contract and lace up the skates.
Last season, Alves, one of the Canes’ equipment managers, made history when the former minor-league goalie was needed as a last-moment backup for the Canes' New Year’s Eve road game against Tampa Bay. Canes coach Bill Peters sent Alves into the game with 7.6 seconds left in regulation, making him a goalie of record in the NHL at age 37 — for Alves, a dream come true.
That could happen to Stone. All it takes is an emergency phone call.
